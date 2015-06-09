Charges dropped for cheering out of turn at Mississippi graduation

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) - Charges have been dropped against three people who cheered out of turn at a recent high school graduation in Mississippi, a court official said on Tuesday.

Senatobia Municipal School District Superintendent Jay Foster said he had repeatedly asked the crowd before last month’s graduation at Senatobia High School to hold their applause until the end.

Four people did not comply and were asked to leave, Foster said. He found out the names of three of them and pressed charges for disturbing the peace.

On Monday afternoon, Foster dropped the charges, according to Justice Court Clerk Mary McAbee.

Foster said last week he had tried in the four years since he became superintendent to make graduation a respectful, dignified ceremony.

“We didn’t tell them they couldn’t cheer, we just asked them to wait until the end so everyone has an opportunity to hear their graduate’s name,” he said.

Ursula Miller, who had been one of those facing charges after she shouted out for her graduating niece, told WREG television in Memphis, Tennessee, last week: “I can understand they can escort me out of the graduation but to say they are going to put me in jail for it. What else are they allowed to do?”

Foster did not return phone calls on Tuesday.