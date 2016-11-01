Two children killed when truck hits Halloween hayride in Mississippi: media

(Reuters) - Two children and an adult were killed and seven people injured on Monday when a truck hit the Halloween hayride carrying them in a small Mississippi town, NBC news reported.

A truck rear-ended the hayride trailer at about 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 80 in Chunky, a town of about 400 people in eastern Mississippi, officials told NBC news.

The injured people were taken to hospitals in Jackson and Meridian, Andy West, a highway patrol spokesman, told NBC affiliate WLBT.

Mississippi officials were not immediately available for comment.