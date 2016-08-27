FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mississippi man arrested in stabbing death of two nuns: police
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 27, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Mississippi man arrested in stabbing death of two nuns: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Mississippi man has been arrested in the stabbing death of two Catholic nuns at their home earlier this week, police said on Friday.

Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, faces two counts of capital murder in the death of two nuns in Durant, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

“Sanders was developed as a person of interest early on in the investigation,” Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Director Jimmy Jordan said.

Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held were found stabbed to death by a co-worker on Thursday when they did not come into the clinic where they worked, police told local media.

Sanders was in custody, awaiting his initial court appearance, the safety department said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.