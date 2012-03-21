White Mississippi teen to plead guilty in black man's death

(Reuters) - A white Mississippi teenager charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a black man last year is expected to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday, a prosecutor told Reuters.

Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Scott Rogillio said Deryl Dedmon, 19, planned to plead guilty, but the prosecutor would not confirm whether it would relate to the capital murder charge he faces or a lesser one.

A court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. local time in Jackson. Dedmon’s attorney was not immediately available to comment on any potential plea deal.

Dedmon is accused of running down James Craig Anderson, a 49-year-old Nissan auto worker who was returning to his car before dawn on June 26 when he was confronted by a group of white teenagers in a motel parking lot.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Anderson’s family, the teens had been drinking and were on a mission to target black people.

Some of the teens took turns beating Anderson before he was struck with a Ford F-250 truck, the suit said. Anderson died at the scene.