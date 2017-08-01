FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Mississippi reopens near St. Louis after barge collision
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
Breakingviews
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 1, 2017 / 9:07 PM / an hour ago

Mississippi reopens near St. Louis after barge collision

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Mississippi River reopened to vessel traffic on Tuesday following a barge collision just north of St. Louis that forced the closure of the river for about 14 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The river reopened to vessel traffic at about 2:30 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT), Coast Guard spokesman Dana Schmitt said.

Traffic was halted at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam at 12 a.m. CDT when a tow vessel pushing 15 barges loaded with grain struck the lock. There were no injuries and no threat of pollution, Schmitt said.

"They were able to fix the lock quicker than anticipated," he said.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.