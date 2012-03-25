Student shot dead at Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (Reuters) - A student was shot to death at a Mississippi State University residence hall late on Saturday night, authorities said, adding that three suspects remained at large.

The unidentified student was reported shot at Evans Hall shortly after 11 p.m. local time, university officials said.

Authorities described the suspects as three black males who fled the hall in a late model blue Crown Victoria car.

There were no immediate reports of further injuries and the university is operating on “emergency” status, officials said.