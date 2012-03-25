FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Student shot dead at Mississippi State University
March 25, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 6 years ago

Student shot dead at Mississippi State University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (Reuters) - A student was shot to death at a Mississippi State University residence hall late on Saturday night, authorities said, adding that three suspects remained at large.

The unidentified student was reported shot at Evans Hall shortly after 11 p.m. local time, university officials said.

Authorities described the suspects as three black males who fled the hall in a late model blue Crown Victoria car.

There were no immediate reports of further injuries and the university is operating on “emergency” status, officials said.

Reporting by Robbie Ward; Editing by Tim Gaynor

