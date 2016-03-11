FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jackson, Mississippi residents asked to boil water, limit water use
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 11, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Jackson, Mississippi residents asked to boil water, limit water use

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Residents in Jackson, Mississippi, the largest city in the state, were asked to boil their water and limit water use early on Friday after heavy rains and a mechanical issue caused a system outage, the city said.

The city’s public works department was working to restore water to households after a weather-related issue at one treatment facility and a broken valve at another facility temporarily caused an outage, the city said on a Facebook post late Thursday night.

“All repairs have been made and service is being restored to the system,” the city said in the post.

A boil water notice was issued for the entire system and customers were asked to limit their water usage until Friday morning, the city said.

The capital city of Mississippi of about 170,000 people, like the rest of the region, was inundated over the last few days with heavy rains and was under a National Weather Service flood warning until Friday morning and a flash flood watch until Saturday.

Other parts of Mississippi, along with parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee, were also under flood warnings early Friday morning after more than a foot of rain fell in the U.S. South over the last few days.

The heavy downpours killed at least four people this week and prompted evacuations and rescues.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.