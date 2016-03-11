Jackson, Mississippi residents asked to boil water, limit water use

(Reuters) - Residents in Jackson, Mississippi, the largest city in the state, were asked to boil their water and limit water use early on Friday after heavy rains and a mechanical issue caused a system outage, the city said.

The city’s public works department was working to restore water to households after a weather-related issue at one treatment facility and a broken valve at another facility temporarily caused an outage, the city said on a Facebook post late Thursday night.

“All repairs have been made and service is being restored to the system,” the city said in the post.

A boil water notice was issued for the entire system and customers were asked to limit their water usage until Friday morning, the city said.

The capital city of Mississippi of about 170,000 people, like the rest of the region, was inundated over the last few days with heavy rains and was under a National Weather Service flood warning until Friday morning and a flash flood watch until Saturday.

Other parts of Mississippi, along with parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee, were also under flood warnings early Friday morning after more than a foot of rain fell in the U.S. South over the last few days.

The heavy downpours killed at least four people this week and prompted evacuations and rescues.