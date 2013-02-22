Authorities checking if wreck found is Missoni plane: report

The Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander aircraft YV-2615, which was reported missing on January 4, 2013, is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Nacional Institute of Civil Aviation/Handout

ROME (Reuters) - Authorities are checking if a wreck found on a beach of the island of Curacao could be that of a plane carrying fashion executive Vittorio Missoni which disappeared last month, Italian news wire Ansa reported on Friday, citing local sources.

Missoni, the eldest son of the founders of the Missoni fashion house, disappeared with his wife and four others when their plane went missing off the coast of Venezuela in early January.

Italian investigators later said the airline that owned the plane was not fully licensed to operate and that the pilot’s license had expired more than a month before the flight.