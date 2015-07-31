St. Louis justice system biased against black children, U.S. probe finds

(Reuters) - The family court system in St. Louis, Missouri, has racially discriminated against black juveniles, denying children their constitutional rights as they navigate court proceedings, a nearly two-year-long federal investigation has found.

The U.S. Justice Department issued a scathing report Friday, saying the Family Court of St. Louis County has failed to ensure the youth have adequate legal representation, failed to make sure there is probable cause that the children committed offenses they were accused of, and failed to ensure that guilty pleas by black children are entered voluntarily.

“The findings we issue today are serious and compelling,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

Investigators found that black youths are 2-1/2 times more likely than whites to be detained before trial and three times more likely to be sent to the Division of Youth Services for parole violations.

Justice Department officials met with court officials on Thursday to go over their findings and are pursuing an agreement on reforms, justice officials said.

Since opening the investigation in November 2013, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has analyzed data relating to nearly 33,000 juvenile cases, including all delinquency and status offenses resolved in St. Louis County Family Court between 2010 and 2013, the Justice Department said.

The report comes after a similarly harsh critique by the Justice Department of the municipal court system and policing practices in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

That report, issued earlier this year, found evidence that the mostly white Ferguson police force and the municipal court exploited minorities to raise revenue through traffic fines and fees. The Justice Department also said officers had a pattern of using excessive force and making illegal arrests, as well as deploying attack dogs and using Tasers on unarmed black people.

Ferguson and the St. Louis area have become a touchstone for civil rights activists protesting police and court treatment of minorities after an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, was shot and killed in August 2014 by a white Ferguson police officer.

The officer was not charged in the killing, and sometimes violent protests and clashes with police rocked the region for months.

More protests are planned next week in the St. Louis area, around the Aug. 9 one-year anniversary of Brown’s death.