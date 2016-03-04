Ferguson, Missouri, close to choosing new police chief

(Reuters) - Ferguson, Missouri, the site of violent protests after a white officer shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in 2014, said on Friday it had narrowed its search for a new police chief to four candidates and would name its choice in April.

Officials in the St. Louis suburb said they had narrowed a field that had started with 54 applications. The town has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice to change its police and court system after the federal government found both to be biased against minorities.

“We carefully selected candidates we felt had the experience to move the Ferguson Police Department forward, including someone who could immediately work with the community,” said Ferguson City manager De‘Carlon Seewood.

The final four police chief candidates are Mark Becker, chief of police in East Chicago, Indiana; Brenda Jones, former police chief for Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Frank McCall Jr., police chief of Berkeley, Missouri; and Delrish Moss, supervisor of public information and community relations for the Miami Police Department.

Becker is white, while Jones, McCall and Moss are black. The racial composition of the police department has been a source of controversy since most officers are white while two-thirds of the town’s population is black.

The Justice Department initiated a civil rights investigation into Ferguson’s policing after Michael Brown, 18, was shot and killed by an officer in 2014.

It was one of several killings of black men, mostly by white officers, that started a nationwide debate about the use of excessive force by police, especially against minorities. It resulted in a Justice Department report that was extremely critical of Ferguson’s police and court systems.

Thomas Jackson, who had been chief at the time of Brown’s death and was criticized for the handling of the resulting protests, resigned in March 2015. Interim Chief Andre Anderson, the city’s first black chief of police, resigned in December.

Ferguson officials had negotiated a reform agreement with the Justice Department but the town’s city council asked for changes to the deal last month. The Justice Department sued in response.