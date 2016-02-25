FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missouri high school student charged with possessing two machine guns
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 25, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Missouri high school student charged with possessing two machine guns

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Reuters) - A Missouri high school student has been charged with possessing two machine guns after he showed up at school dressed in military clothing and body armor while carrying a loaded pistol in his backpack, federal officials said on Thursday.

Michael T. Knoth, 19, was arrested at Tarkio High School in northwestern Missouri on Feb. 11 after another student told a teacher that Knoth showed him a loaded magazine, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson in Kansas City. The school was placed on lockdown.

The teacher alerted Tarkio police, who searched Knoth’s backpack and found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, six loaded 9mm pistol magazines, three loaded .223- or .556-caliber magazines, a spring-assisted knife, a seat belt cutter and a window punch, federal officials said.

Police also found two loaded 9mm magazines and 15 loaded .223/.556-caliber magazines in his car parked outside the school.

Later, police searched a bedroom in Knoth’s home, where they discovered two different machine guns, one of which was loaded; ammunition and loaded magazines, federal officials said. The loaded gun had no visible serial numbers or manufacturer’s stamp, officials said.

Knoth was charged on Wednesday, transferred from state to federal custody, and was expected to make an appearance in federal court later on Thursday, said Don Ledford, a spokesman for Dickinson.

No attorney is listed for Knoth in the case. Knoth has not yet entered a plea, Ledford said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy, Editing by Ben Klayman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.