March 1, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

University of Missouri probes 'Hitler rules' on dorm poster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The University of Missouri is investigating anti-Semitic vandalism in which “Hitler rules” was written on a dormitory poster, officials said on Tuesday, in the latest racial incident at the school.

The defaced poster was found at a residence hall. Campus police and the university’s civil rights office were investigating, interim Chancellor Henry Foley said in a statement.

“We are angry to hear about yet another anti-Semitic incident in one of our residence halls over the weekend. This type of vandalism attacks everyone,” he said.

The Jewish Student Organization said in a statement that it was the fourth incident of Nazi symbolism in a year.

The school’s Residence Halls Association has reported that a swastika drawn in feces was found at a dorm building last fall.

The 35,000-student campus in Columbia was roiled by protests last year over what demonstrators saw as soft handling of reported racial incidents on campus.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington

