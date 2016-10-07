KANSAS CITY, Mo. A man who pleaded guilty to spray-painting offensive graffiti on the walls of an Islamic center in Missouri in 2011 and later leaving burned copies of the Koran outside the building's front door was sentenced on Thursday to two weeks in jail.

A U.S. district judge also ordered Adam David Smock, 24, to serve five years probation and pay $10,400 in restitution for violating the civil rights of others at the Islamic Center of Springfield in southwest Missouri, federal prosecutors said.

The judge required him to perform 40 hours of community service and to personally apologize to leaders of the center, according to prosecutors.

Smock pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to oppress, threaten and intimidate worshippers at the Islamic Center in 2011. His attorney, Stacie Bilyeu of Springfield, did not return a call from Reuters seeking comment.

In July of this year, a judge sentenced Smock's co-defendant, Joshua Daniel Lobsien, 24, to five years of probation, ordered him to perform 20 hours of community service, and pay $5,220 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Lobsien and Smock, in pleading guilty, admitted that they joined a 14-year-old minor in spray painting the Islamic Center walls in January 2011 with language that included “Bash Back,” “Now is our time!” and “You bash us in Pakistan we bash here.”

In April 2011, Smock and Lobsien left two partly burned copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, near the center's front doors, and Lobsien left a note with remarks that included "Death to Islam," prosecutors said.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Bill Rigby)