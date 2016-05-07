Shots fired on University of Missouri campus: university

(Reuters) - Two gunshots were fired on University of Missouri’s flagship campus on Friday though no one was injured, the school said.
Police were investigating the shooting near a plaza on the campus, and were searching for a suspect, the university said.
“There is no indication of a current threat to campus,” the school added.
About 35,000 students attend the University of Missouri in Columbia, 125 miles (200 km) west of St. Louis.
