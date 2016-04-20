FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
April 20, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

One wounded in shooting at St. Louis' Washington University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was wounded in a shooting at Washington University in St. Louis and the campus was temporarily locked down, the private school said on Wednesday.

The shooting took place near the Mallinckrodt Center, the student union on the main Danforth Campus, the private university said in a statement.

The victim has been taken to hospital and the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, it said. An alert for people to seek shelter was lifted after about an hour and 40 minutes.

The school, which has about 13,000 full-time students, referred queries to Clayton, Missouri, police. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch newspaper quoted a police source as saying a woman had been shot in the arm. Officers were seeking a suspect who fled in a black SUV, it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
