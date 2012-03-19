FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Misys says Vista deal "unlikely to be bettered"
March 19, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 6 years ago

Misys says Vista deal "unlikely to be bettered"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British software firm Misys MSY.L warned its largest shareholder and possible suitor ValueAct that the 350 pence a share deal it had agreed with private-equity firm Vista Partners was likely to be the best available

“It’s their decision on how to react to today’s news,” acting CEO Tom Kilroy said.

“We think this is likely to be the best deal available to Misys and its stakeholders. If any other company made an offer we would of course talk to them, but we think it is unlikely this deal will be bettered.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle

