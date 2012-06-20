FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitel shares rise on strong results
#Global Markets
June 20, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Mitel shares rise on strong results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of communications equipment and software maker Mitel Networks Corp (MITL.O) rose as much as 23 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates.

The company said on Tuesday net income from continuing operations rose to 89 cents per share, from 7 cents per share a year earlier, helped by a 34 percent increase in income from its communications solutions business.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $157.6 million.

Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 30 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 24 cents per share on revenue of $154.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is now reaping the benefits of its shift to selling through channel partners, Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson wrote in a note.

The analyst upgraded the company’s stock to “buy” from “hold”, and increased the price target to $6 from $4.

The company’s shares were trading up 9 percent at $4.48 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $5.01 earlier.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
