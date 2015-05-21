FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra to buy stake in Mitsubishi Heavy's farm machinery unit
#Deals
May 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

India's Mahindra to buy stake in Mitsubishi Heavy's farm machinery unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A showroom attendant cleans a Mahindra Quanto car inside the company's showroom in Mumbai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) said on Thursday it would buy a 33 percent voting stake in the agricultural machinery-making unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) for $25 million.

The investment is being made through the issue of common shares and class A non-voting shares of Japan’s Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd, and the deal is expected to close by Oct. 1, the companies said in a joint statement.

Mitsubishi Agricultural makes farm equipment such as tractors, power tillers, rice planters and combine harvesters for sale globally. It brought in about $408 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2015.

Mahindra, which is the world’s largest maker of tractors by volume, said the deal would help both companies cut cost and improve their supply chain.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
