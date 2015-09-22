FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva, EDF seek investment from Mitsubishi Heavy: Nikkei
September 22, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Areva, EDF seek investment from Mitsubishi Heavy: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

TOKYO (Reuters) - French nuclear giant Areva AREVA.PA and power utility EDF (EDF.PA) have asked Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) to invest in Areva’s reactor subsidiary, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

EDF agreed in July to buy between 51 percent and 75 percent of Areva’s reactor arm Areva NP, a deal seen crucial for France which generates three quarters of its electricity from nuclear plants. EDF said it will look for partners to take a minority stake.

The Nikkei, citing sources close to the matter, said EDF and Mitsubishi Heavy were likely to start negotiations soon.

Officials at Mitsubishi Heavy and Areva were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
