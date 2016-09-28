Wall Street rallies as OPEC reaches output deal
Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after an OPEC agreement to limit crude output fueled a rally in oil and more than offset nervousness about a tight race for the U.S. presidency.
TOKYO Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) , Toshiba Corp (6502.T) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) aim to merge their nuclear fuel businesses, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said, amid bleak prospects for Japan's nuclear reactors to return to operation after the Fukushima disaster.
The three Japanese industrial conglomerates are in talks to merge the fuel operations as early as spring 2017, the source told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the talks are not public.
Spokesmen for Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy said their companies were each considering various options for their nuclear fuel businesses but that nothing has been decided. Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by William Mallard)
Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after an OPEC agreement to limit crude output fueled a rally in oil and more than offset nervousness about a tight race for the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was thrust into the election-year boxing ring during a congressional committee hearing on Wednesday, defending the central bank's regulatory role, taking and landing punches on Wells Fargo and other banks considered too big to fail, and addressing accusations of political conflicts of interest.
SINGAPORE The global shipping industry, ravaged by collapsing revenues, defensive mergers and the failure of major player South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd , is slowly waking up to the redeeming potential of technology.