The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's Sagamihara plant in Sagamihara, Japan, July 4, 2016. Picture taken July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Maki Shiraki

TOKYO Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) , Toshiba Corp (6502.T) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) aim to merge their nuclear fuel businesses, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said, amid bleak prospects for Japan's atomic reactors to return to operation after the Fukushima disaster.

The three Japanese industrial conglomerates are in talks to merge the fuel operations as early as spring 2017, the source told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the talks are not public.

"We have to think of something for the domestic nuclear fuel business (given the slow progress in restarting nuclear reactors)," said another person with direct knowledge of the talks.

Spokesmen for Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy said their companies were each considering various options for their nuclear fuel businesses, but that nothing had been decided. Toshiba released a similar statement on its business.

Over five years after an earthquake and tsunami destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's (9501.T) Fukushima Daiichi power station, only three of Japan's 42 reactors are online and prospects are poor for a rapid return of other reactors.

The merger would aim to help the companies cut costs and keep their operations afloat, the first source said. The businesses have been under pressure as the nuclear industry endured two years with no reactors online and still faces legal, regulatory and political obstacles to getting other idled plants back in service.

The three companies may eventually consider merging their nuclear reactor businesses, though nothing specific has been discussed so far, the first source said.

Hitachi, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Heavy are expected to form a joint holding company for their fuel businesses and will consider eventually merging them into one entity, said the Nikkei business daily, which first reported the talks on Thursday.

