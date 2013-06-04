Mitsubishi Motors recalls 4,313 Outlander plug-in hybrids

A woman walks in front of Mitsubishi Motors Corp's headquarters in Tokyo May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Tuesday recalled 4,313 Outlander SUV plug-in hybrids in Japan to fix faulty lithium-ion batteries that may overheat, the second time it has asked most owners to bring the vehicle in for repairs.

The carmaker recalled a total of 4,428 cars, including 115 other electrical vehicles such as its iMiEV. In April Mitsubishi Motors recalled 3,839 Outlander plug-in hybrids to fix a problem in the software that controls the front and rears motors.

Mitsubishi Motors says the risk of overheating in the lithium hybrid batteries is likely the result of battery cells having been damaged after they were dropped during production.

Batteries in the Outlander plug-in hybrids are supplied by a joint venture; Lithium Energy Japan, owned by GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T), Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Mitsubishi Motors. Kyoto-based GS Yuasa is also the battery maker for Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets.