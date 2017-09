Passers-by are reflected on the logo of a Mitsubishi Motors Corp's car at the company headquarters in Tokyo May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) fell as much as 8.1 percent to 1,027 yen on Thursday, their lowest in more than a week, after a media report it plans to offer about 200 billion yen ($2 billion) in shares to the public.

The Nikkei newspaper said Mitsubishi would use the proceeds to buy back preferred shares it had issued to four group firms in exchange for capital infusions.

($1 = 99.9850 Japanese yen)