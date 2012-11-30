FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy up after combining thermal power ops
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 30, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy up after combining thermal power ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) rose sharply on Friday after the two companies said they would combine their thermal power businesses to compete against bigger overseas rivals such as General Electric Co (GE.N).

Hitachi shares, the most traded on the main board by turnover, rose 2.8 percent to 470 yen, a two-month high.

Mitsubishi Heavy climbed 3 percent to 383 yen, hitting a seven-month high. It was the second-most traded stock.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.