#World News
September 18, 2012 / 1:09 AM / in 5 years

Mitsubishi Motors, Yamaha to halt plants in China on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will halt operations at one of its factories in China, a joint venture with the Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, on Tuesday following anti-Japanese demonstrations in China.

Yamaha Motor Co also said that it will suspend operations at four plants in China on Tuesday.

In addition to a motorcycle plant in Zhuzhou, Hunan province and a factory producing multi-purpose engines in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, Yamaha also decided to halt operations at its motorcycle plant and generator plant, both in Jiangsu province, a spokesman said.

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
