FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Motors says Japan transport ministry raids research center
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors says Japan transport ministry raids research center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Thursday said that its research facilities had been raided by Japan’s Transport Ministry, which is investigating the automaker after it admitted that it manipulating fuel-economy data.

The automaker confirmed the raid at its research center in Nagoya, after the ministry on Wednesday said that it was probing the company’s facilities.

A Mitsubishi Motors spokeswoman said that the raid would continue on Friday, but declined to give further details.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.