Mitsubishi Motors says Japan transport ministry raids research center

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Thursday said that its research facilities had been raided by Japan’s Transport Ministry, which is investigating the automaker after it admitted that it manipulating fuel-economy data.

The automaker confirmed the raid at its research center in Nagoya, after the ministry on Wednesday said that it was probing the company’s facilities.

A Mitsubishi Motors spokeswoman said that the raid would continue on Friday, but declined to give further details.