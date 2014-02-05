FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors says Masuko to become CEO, chairman in June
#Business News
February 5, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi Motors says Masuko to become CEO, chairman in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mitsubishi Motors Corp President Osamu Masuko attends a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp 711.T said its long-term president Osamu Masuko will become chairman in June and also take on the newly created post of Chief Executive Officer, as the Japanese automaker seeks to leave behind an arduous decade of slumping sales and a tenuous capital structure.

Managing Director Tetsuro Aikawa will replace Masuko as president and also take on a newly made post of Chief Operating Officer, the car maker said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement was in line with media reports last week.

Mitsubishi Motors is set to announce its October-December third quarter earnings results later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
