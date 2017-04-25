Mitsubishi's new Indonesia plant studying production of Nissan derivative

Workers are seen assembling a Mitsubishi Pajero at the Mitsubishi car factory in Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia April 25, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) are studying joint production of so-called multi-purpose “people mover” vehicles at a new manufacturing facility Mitsubishi officially opened on Tuesday.

Trevor Mann, Mitsubishi Motors' chief operating officer, told Reuters that Nissan is now exploring the possibility of using a new Mitsubishi multi-purpose vehicle, whose production is due to start later this year at the new plant near Jakarta, to “make a derivative ... for Nissan”.

The Bekasi plant has been designed and built to have capacity to produce 160,000 vehicles a year. Mitsubishi plans to use the factory to export some models to other markets in the region such as Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, Mann said.