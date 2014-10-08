FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Motors sticks to FY profit guidance, uncertain on sales
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 8, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Mitsubishi Motors sticks to FY profit guidance, uncertain on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks in front of Mitsubishi Motors Corp's headquarters in Tokyo May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

MILAN (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T) expects to meet its full-year guidance for operating profit for the 2014-15 financial year, but is not yet certain it can meet its forecast for sales, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday. The Japanese carmaker currently forecasts operating profit rising to 135 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the year to end-March from 123.4 billion yen the previous financial year. Sales volumes are expected to rise to 1.182 million units from 1.047 million the previous year. The company said it was too early to say whether weaker-than-expected sales volumes in Japan, Russia and Thailand can be compensated by the better-than-expected sales volumes in North America, Middle East and Europe.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.