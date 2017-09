The logo of Mitsubishi Motors is seen on a board at a showroom of the Avtomir company, a Mitsubishi cars dealership, in Moscow, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Thursday said it had recalled around 370,000 vehicles in Japan including its Delica multipurpose vehicles due to improperly installed right-turn indicator switches.

Mitsubishi said the recall applied to models including the Outlander, Galant and Pajero, and models produced between 2005 and 2014.