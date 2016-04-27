FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan automaker Daihatsu hasn't cheated on fuel economy, executive says
April 27, 2016 / 4:22 AM / a year ago

Japan automaker Daihatsu hasn't cheated on fuel economy, executive says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An engineer works under a Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Move vehicle at the company's dealership in Tokyo November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior executive at Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd 7262.T said on Wednesday he was confident the automaker had not cheated on fuel economy tests, after rival Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) admitted last week to manipulating test data for some of its cars.

“No,” senior managing executive officer Noriyoshi Matsushita told reporters when asked whether Daihatsu could have similar issues. “Of course we are complying with regulations.”

Daihatsu specializes in 660 cc minivehicles which are marketed specifically for Japan, while also supplying car bodies and engines to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T). It competes with Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), with two the automakers each holding about 30 percent of the minivehicle market.

Daihatsu will become a wholly owned division of Toyota later this year.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
