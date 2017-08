The company logo of Mitsubishi Motors is seen behind a traffic sign at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 2, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday said it will book an additional extraordinary loss of 7 billion yen ($68.42 million) in the year ending March 31 related to overstating the fuel economy on some of its models.

($1 = 102.3100 yen)