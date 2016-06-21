FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors sees annual net loss due to mileage scandal: Kyodo
June 21, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors sees annual net loss due to mileage scandal: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mitsubishi Motors Corp's vehicles and a passer-by are reflected on an external wall at the company headquarters in Tokyo May 23, 2013.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) expects to post a net loss for the current financial year over its mileage cheating scandal, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Compensation paid to owners of cars affected by the scandal and a fall in domestic vehicle sales is set to hit the automaker's bottom line, Kyodo said without citing sources.

Mitsubishi declined to comment on the report.

The automaker said last week it planned to give owners of four minivehicles close to $1,000 in compensation for its overstating of mileage readings, part of reimbursement costs that will total at least $600 million.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
