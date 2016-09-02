FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mitsubishi Motors raided after fuel-economy scandal widens
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 2, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors raided after fuel-economy scandal widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp's (7211.T) headquarters and Nagoya plant were raided by government officials on Friday, deepening the crisis for a Japanese automaker struggling to recover from a mileage manipulation scandal.

The raid comes after Japan's sixth-largest automaker said this week that more of its vehicle models were involved in a mileage cheating scandal than initially stated.

"We want to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to this situation," Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii told reporters.

Ishii also said the ministry sent documents to other automakers to enforce compliance with rules for calculating mileage.

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors ended morning trading almost unchanged. The automaker's market value has tumbled since the scandal broke.

Mitsubishi has said it used unapproved methods to calculate mileage for 25 years, and also used estimates - rather than data from tests - to calculate the fuel economy of its minivehicles.

The fallout prompted the automaker to seek financial assistance from Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T), which agreed to buy a controlling one-third stake for $2.2 billion.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Michael Perry and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.