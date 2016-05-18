FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2016 / 7:37 AM / a year ago

Suzuki Motor says used wrong mileage tests on 16 models in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Wednesday it had used emission and fuel efficiency testing methods that were different from Japanese regulations on 16 models now sold in the country, but that proper testing showed no need to amend the data.

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker said the improper testing method dated back to 2010 and that around 2.1 million vehicles were affected.

The discrepancy does not affect any Suzuki-badged vehicles overseas, it said in a statement.

Its announcement comes after Japan’s transport ministry ordered all domestic automakers to investigate their fuel economy testing methods in the wake of revelations that Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) used methods that did not comply with regulations.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Chang-Ran Kim, Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

