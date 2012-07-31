FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho's first-quarter profits buoyed by bond trading gains
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Mizuho's first-quarter profits buoyed by bond trading gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a logo of Mizuho Financial Group outside Mizuho Bank headquarters in Tokyo January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) on Monday reported a 91 percent surge in its financial first quarter profit, driven by bond trading gains as Japanese and U.S. government debt’s safe-haven appeal increased as the global economic outlook darkened.

Mizuho, Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, said April-June net profit was 183.9 billion yen ($2.4 billion), up from 96.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 500 billion yen, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier and above an average estimate of 450.5 billion yen in a poll of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Japanese government bond and U.S. Treasury prices surged in the quarter as persistent worries about Europe’s debt crisis and increasing signs of sluggish global growth helped to underpin demand for sovereign debt still considered a safe haven.

Mizuho and rival Japanese banks have relied on bond trading profits in recent years as they continue to suffer sluggish loan demand at home.

Shares of Mizuho rose 26 percent so far this year, outperforming a 2.7 percent gain in benchmark Nikkei average N.225. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.