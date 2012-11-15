Ex-Mizuho banker pleads guilty on insider dealing

LONDON (Reuters) - A former investment banker at Mizuho International pleaded guilty to two counts of insider dealing on Thursday related to a deal in 2008/09, Britain’s financial regulator said.

Thomas Ammann will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to two counts of insider dealing and two counts of encouraging insider dealing at Southwark Crown Court, said Britain’s Financial Services Authority, which brought the prosecution.

Ammann was an investment banker working at Mizuho International Plc and the case related to information around technology company Canon’s acquisition of Dutch firm Oce, the FSA said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sarah White)