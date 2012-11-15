FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Mizuho banker pleads guilty on insider dealing
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 15, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Ex-Mizuho banker pleads guilty on insider dealing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A former investment banker at Mizuho International pleaded guilty to two counts of insider dealing on Thursday related to a deal in 2008/09, Britain’s financial regulator said.

Thomas Ammann will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to two counts of insider dealing and two counts of encouraging insider dealing at Southwark Crown Court, said Britain’s Financial Services Authority, which brought the prosecution.

Ammann was an investment banker working at Mizuho International Plc and the case related to information around technology company Canon’s acquisition of Dutch firm Oce, the FSA said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.