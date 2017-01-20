FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizuho Securities hires Pramod Shenoi for Asia unit
January 20, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 7 months ago

Mizuho Securities hires Pramod Shenoi for Asia unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, a unit of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd, said it named Pramod Shenoi as regional head of FIG debt capital markets in December 2016.

Based in Hong Kong, Shenoi will report to Anthony Shum, head of debt capital markets.

Before joining, Shenoi worked at Standard Chartered Bank [STANB.UL], where he last served as managing director and head of capital solutions.

Mizuho Securities Co is the core securities firm in the Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

