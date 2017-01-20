Mizuho Securities hires Pramod Shenoi for Asia unit

(Reuters) - Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, a unit of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd, said it named Pramod Shenoi as regional head of FIG debt capital markets in December 2016.

Based in Hong Kong, Shenoi will report to Anthony Shum, head of debt capital markets.

Before joining, Shenoi worked at Standard Chartered Bank [STANB.UL], where he last served as managing director and head of capital solutions.

Mizuho Securities Co is the core securities firm in the Mizuho Financial Group Inc.