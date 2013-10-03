FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho replaces compliance officer after crime loans reprimand
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Mizuho replaces compliance officer after crime loans reprimand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a branch of Mizuho bank belonging to Mizuho Financial Group in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) said on Thursday it had replaced its chief compliance officer almost a week after Japan’s banking regulator reprimanded it over loans extended through consumer credit agencies to members of organized crime networks.

Japan’s second-largest lender has also come under fierce public criticism over the loans scandal. A Mizuho spokeswoman said that Masakane Koike, managing director in charge of risk management and compliance at Mizuho Bank, was relieved of the compliance role on Monday.

Deputy President Yasunori Tsujita now handles compliance, the spokeswoman said.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) last week ordered Mizuho to improve its business practices, saying the bank had known since 2010 that it had, through the credit agencies, extended more than 200 million yen ($2 million) in loans to what the regulator called counter-social forces.

Koike’s term as compliance officer began in 2012, nearly two years after the loans were extended. The Mizuho spokeswoman said the bank had decided it would be best to have a senior executive on the committee handling the loans issue.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.