Bulgaria's Fibank to buy BayernLB's MKB Unionbank

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank (Fibank) 5F4.BB has agreed to buy smaller rival MKB Unionbank from Germany’s Bayerische Landesbank (BLGGgi.F) (BayernLB), Fibank said on Thursday.

The European Commission ordered BayernLB last year to restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.

The deal for MKB Unionbank is subject to approval by Bulgarian regulators. BayernLB controls MKB Unionbank via its Hungarian subsidiary MKB Bank.

Shares in Fibank jumped 6.6 percent and were trading at 2.44 levs per share at 0617 ET on the Bulgarian stock exchange.

Fibank is Bulgaria’s third-largest lender in terms of assets and one of the few banks in the Balkan country that are not foreign owned. Its assets stood at 6.97 billion levs ($4.73 billion) at the end of June, giving it a 8.4 percent market share, central bank data showed.

MKB Unionbank’s total assets amounted to 1.54 billion levs at the end of June, data showed.