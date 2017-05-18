FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Women's MMA has 'huge' potential, says rising star Angela Lee
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 18, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 3 months ago

Women's MMA has 'huge' potential, says rising star Angela Lee

Chris Gallagher

3 Min Read

MMA fighter Angela Lee trains with her brother Christian Lee in Singapore May 18, 2017.Yong Teck Lim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Mixed martial arts may have started as a male-dominated sport, but women have grappled their way to the upper echelons of MMA and will only gain more popularity in the coming years, undefeated champion Angela Lee said.

"I think that women's MMA is very mainstream. Over the last couple years it kind of just exploded and it's a whole new market," Lee, 20, told Reuters in an interview on the mats of the Evolve MMA gym in Singapore.

"I think it's just going to go on this upward trajectory in the next three years - it's going to be huge," said Lee, who last year became the youngest-ever MMA world champion by winning the ONE Championship atomweight, or under 52.2 kg (115 pounds), title.

Women's MMA has been around since the 1990s but it was Olympic judo medalist Ronda Rousey's signing just five years ago with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) that helped bring it to the general public.

Underscoring the growing appeal of women's MMA, "Unstoppable" Lee will headline the fight card at ONE's Dynasty of Heroes event in Singapore next Friday. She will seek to defend her title against Brazil's Istela Nunes, a two-time Muay Thai world champion.

Similarly, the main card at UFC's Fight Night next month, also in Singapore, features former champion Holly Holm -- best-known for dealing Rousey her first loss -- taking on Bethe Correia.

MMA fighter Angela Lee speaks to Reuters during an interview in Singapore May 18, 2017.Yong Teck Lim

Lee said the combat sport was enjoying strong growth in Asia and was a plus for women in the region, where gender inequality has persisted in many countries.

"I think women's MMA can really help to empower these women. Even if it's just for self-defense, it would definitely benefit everyone," she said.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Lee was born in Canada and moved to Hawaii as a child. She burst onto the scene in 2015 when she signed with Singapore-based ONE, Asia's answer to U.S.-based UFC, and has since built a 7-0 record.

She comes from a martial arts family -- her parents both competed and her father, Ken, who comes from Singapore, is her coach. Her younger brother Christian is also signed with ONE.

Fighting in Singapore next week will bring "a different type of emotion" as she last fought here when she won her title and will be competing in front of family and friends.

"I think that's going to bring the best out of me," Lee said. "Having that support from my family through this journey has just been incredible. They're the reason why I'm here today."

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.