Rousey set for UFC return in December

(Reuters) - Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is set to return to the octagon in December when she takes on champion Amanda Nunes, UFC president Dana White said on Wednesday.

A bronze medal winner in judo at the 2008 Olympics, Rousey dominated both the bantamweight division and the headlines for three years before being sensationally defeated by Holly Holm in Melbourne in November.

The 29-year-old American has not fought since.

Holm subsequently lost the belt in her first title defense against Miesha Tate in March. Tate's defense ended in defeat by Nunes in July.

Rousey will make her much-anticipated return against Brazilian Nunes in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.