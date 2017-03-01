FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St-Pierre to make UFC return in title fight with Bisping
March 1, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 6 months ago

St-Pierre to make UFC return in title fight with Bisping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Georges St-Pierre (red gloves) fights against Johny Hendricks (blue gloves) in their welterweight championship bout during UFC 167 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Georges St-Pierre is not easing into his long-awaited return to the octagon following a three-year-hiatus as the Canadian will face Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, UFC President Dana White said on Wednesday.

"We haven't set a date yet, but that's the fight," White said during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "He has to be tested by (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) for the next three months.

"There's a lot of things that have to happen for Georges St-Pierre to come back, and then we’ll pick a date."

St-Pierre and Bisping are expected to hold a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday where details could be announced.

One of MMA's most popular and successful fighters, St-Pierre has not fought since late 2013 when he defended his welterweight crown with a split decision win over Johny Hendricks.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

