FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One Equity acquires M*Modal for $1.1 billion
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 3, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

One Equity acquires M*Modal for $1.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Technology services firm M*Modal MODL.O agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

M*Modal, which offers clinical documentation and cloud-based speech understanding technology, said it would get $14 per share, a premium of 8.3 percent to the stock’s Monday close.

Under the terms of the agreement, One Equity Partners will commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of M*Modal not later than July 17.

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2012.

Macquarie Capital is acting as lead financial advisor to M*Modal.

M*Modal’s shares closed at $12.93 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.