Medical distributor MMS explores sale of acute care unit: sources
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
January 25, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Medical distributor MMS explores sale of acute care unit: sources

Carl O'Donnell

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - MMS, a family-owned U.S. medical supplies distributor, is seeking to divest its acute care division, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

MMS is working with an investment bank on an auction for the assets, which generate annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $60 million, the people said on Monday. Medical devices companies and private equity firms could be potential buyers, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential.

“MMS has not held any discussions with any party to sell its Acute Care Division, and does not intend to hold any such discussions in the future,” the company said in a statement.

The potential divestiture comes on the heels of an announcement last month of a three-way merger between MMS and peers Kreisers Inc and Seneca Medical.

That deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016 and would create a company, called Concordance Healthcare, with $1.1 billion in annual sales.

Earth City, Missouri-based MMS controls a medical supply distribution network reaching a variety of healthcare providers primarily in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; editing by Frances Kerry, Bernard Orr

