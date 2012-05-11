MMX to invest $2.36 billion to complete iron-ore mine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA (MMXM3.SA) plans to invest 4.6 billion reais ($2.36 billion) over two years to complete Serra Azul, a mining project expected to more than triple the company’s iron ore output, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The company has already spent 200 million reais on the project, located in Brazil’s southeast highland state of Minas Gerais, and expects to produce 29 million tonnes of iron-ore from its mines, CEO Guilherme Escalhão said.