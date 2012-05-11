FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MMX to invest $2.36 billion to complete iron-ore mine
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 11, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

MMX to invest $2.36 billion to complete iron-ore mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA (MMXM3.SA) plans to invest 4.6 billion reais ($2.36 billion) over two years to complete Serra Azul, a mining project expected to more than triple the company’s iron ore output, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The company has already spent 200 million reais on the project, located in Brazil’s southeast highland state of Minas Gerais, and expects to produce 29 million tonnes of iron-ore from its mines, CEO Guilherme Escalhão said.

Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.