Brazilian Eike Batista, Chairman and CEO, EBX Group speaks at the lunch panel discussion "Global Overview: Shifting Fortunes" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA (MMXM3.SA), the Brazilian iron ore miner controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday that it recorded a third-quarter net loss of 1.21 billion reais ($581 million).

The loss compares with a 100.6 million real loss in the same period a year earlier.