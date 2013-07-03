FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog fines mobile phone insurance broker $4.3 million
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 3, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

UK watchdog fines mobile phone insurance broker $4.3 million

Sarah Mortimer

2 Min Read

London (Reuters) - The UK’s financial regulator has slapped a 2.8 million pound ($4.3 million) fine on the company which administers mobile phone insurance sold by Phones 4u for poor handling of complaints.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Wednesday an investigation had found significant failings in the way Policy Administration Services had handled complaints between June 2009 and September 2011.

PAS, which is responsible for customer relations, claims and complaints linked to insurance sold by mobile phone retailer Phones 4u, failed to “identify the root causes of recurring issues and put them right”, the FCA said.

PAS has employed a third party to review its complaints processes following the FCA investigation and paid compensation to 1,438 customers.

The firm settled at an early stage of the investigation, qualifying for a 30 per cent discount. Without the discount the fine would have been 4 million pounds, the FCA said.

($1 = 0.6592 British pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.