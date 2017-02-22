FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobileye fourth quarter profit beats estimates, revenue jumps
February 22, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 6 months ago

Mobileye fourth quarter profit beats estimates, revenue jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo and stock information for auto supplier Mobileye NV is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., August 23, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Mobileye MBLY.O, which develops camera-based systems to help drivers avoid collisions, posted better than expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, a day after it forged a major deal with BMW Group (BMWG.DE).

The Israel-based company reported fourth-quarter net profit excluding items of 22 cents a share, compared with 15 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 46 percent to $104.6 million.

The company was forecast to earn 20 cents a share on revenue of $96.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 

Mobileye accounts for 70 percent of the market for advanced driver assistance systems. It clinched a deal with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) last week to cooperate on a road navigation system for autonomous driving. 

On Tuesday, it signed a deal with BMW to install Mobileye's data generation technologies in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.

Revenue in fiscal year 2017 rose 48.7 percent to $358.2 million.

"We expect continued growth in 2017," said CEO Ziv Aviram, noting Mobileye's advanced driver assist systems won deals with 11 carmakers last year.

Reporting by Yuval Ben-David,; Editing by Steven Scheer

