FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Showstopping ball gowns at Marchesa
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 17, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Showstopping ball gowns at Marchesa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Models sashayed down the Marchesa catwalk in floaty dresses and luxurious evening gowns at the fashion house’s spring/summer 2016 fashion show on Wednesday.

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig used intricate embroidery and feather detailing on their creations, which included voluminous ball gowns.

“I think we started looking at birds and aviaries and actually a lot of cages that Georgina has worked a lot into the corsetry within the collection,” Craig said.

They used a palette of pastel colors but there were darker tones too.

Models wore laser-cut suede stiletto heels -- a debut footwear collection launched in partnership with AKH Group.

Marchesa’s runway show was part of New York Fashion Week: the Shows which ends on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.